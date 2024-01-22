Sharina Perry is building a utopia for minority farmers and business owners

Sharina Perry is the founder of Utopia Plastix, a plant-based alternative to fossil fuel and traditional petroleum-based plastics. Perry is dedicated to supporting minority farmers and business owners who have been impacted by land misuse and economic hardship. Since she was a teenager, Perry has been inspired to make the world better, and now she’s looking to build what she calls a “Utopia.”

Perry spoke with rolling out about Utopia Plastix, and her goals for the product.

What separates you all from other plant-based alternative enterprises?

The unique thing we’ve done differently from other alternatives and biobased products, we’re not plastics. We’re actually the use of plants in plastics manufacturing. Not only have we been able to create polymer with a high plant load, but we also have a technology that actually will help make petroleum and other materials, both eco-friendly as well as deliver in mechanical and technical performance. That’s the unique nature of the IP that exists with Utopia Plastix.

How have you been able to navigate as a founder in male-dominated industries?

As a female founder, I think the fact that I’ve always operated in male-dominated industries and been successful in excelling in leadership roles or occupying a space of being an industry leader has helped. There are going to be challenges to navigating the process, but I think we should highlight the importance of male allies. The allyship of males in male-dominated industries, no matter if they resemble us in color or if they are our counterparts, they are instrumental in helping us move forward. I think that that as a woman, I have shattered glass ceilings, but I think we’re in a time and space now where shattering glass ceilings isn’t the win, it’s the ability to be able to take up and occupy space and make sure that what we do leaves opportunity and leaves a good fit footprint and model for those after us to follow.

What are you teaching consumers by offering this product?

We lead with education. We knew that going into this space sustainability has come to the forefront, leading in truth and education beyond greenwashing terms beyond the web. Is it biodegradable? Is it compostable? Is it recyclable? For us, leading with education, authentically proving it in the product, and making material available to manufacturers, we don’t have to sell when we are able to have our material prove.