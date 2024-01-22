Udonis Haslem has no love for Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett or anybody else associated with the late 2000s or early 2010s Boston Celtics.

On Jan. 19, the Heat honored Haslem for his 20 seasons, with the franchise by retiring his No. 40 in the rafters at Kaseya Center. When a clip of the ceremony was posted on Instagram, Pierce left a comment.

“This one given, bro, just saying,” Pierce commented before leaving a shrug emoji.

In 879 games, Haslem averaged 7.5 points and 6.6 rebounds throughout his career.

Haslem commented back.

“@paulpierce my first reaction was to choose violence but I’m gon spare ’cause I know you ain’t like that,” Haslem commented. “You’re entitled to your opinion, my boy!!!!”

He didn’t hold back as much on his podcast, “The OGs Show.”

“In my era? We used to hate the m——- that we used to have to go against and the rivalries and all that s—,” Haslem said. “To this day, you know what I’m saying, y’all know I feel when we have to play the Celtics. I can’t stand them m——–.”

He also clarified he doesn’t have a problem with the new duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

“I like Tatum and I like Brown,” Haslem said. “Them old m—–? KG and Paul? I don’t f— with y’all. Y’all know that. It’s cool. I don’t f— with y’all. I’m cool on that. F— that. The young generation? Y’all can create your own beef, or y’all can create your own whatever. The old m——- already know. I see y’all in the grocery store, it’s on. And I don’t care what aisle it is. It could be a 7/11 around the m——- cheese dip. It’s whatever. All that s— getting flipped over.”

Udonis Haslem says he doesn’t f*ck with Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett “I see y’all in the grocery store it’s on.” (🎥 @theOGsShow / https://t.co/J0RgDtrj2E) pic.twitter.com/TFXGqH6NUV — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 21, 2024

In Miami, Haslem won three championships and was a member of the 2003-04 All-Rookie team. He played his high school, college and NBA career in the state of Florida. After playing with the Atlanta Hawks in the 2003 summer league, he spent his entire career with the Heat. In the latter years of his career, Haslem became a mentor to the younger players who came through the organization to help establish the team’s “Heat culture.” He is now the team’s vice president of basketball development.