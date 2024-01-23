Johnny Barnes shares the mistakes people make during their fitness journey

Johnny Barnes is a renowned fitness instructor from the south side of Chicago. His unconventional approach to fitness has made waves in the industry. In this exclusive interview with rolling out, Barnes shares his journey from group training enthusiast to sought-after fitness instructor, shedding light on his philosophy and debunking common misconceptions about fitness training

Why did you become a fitness instructor?

I had been doing group training for years, but I didn’t consider it fitness instruction. [People] were just gravitating to what I was doing because it was different. I developed the following and here we are.

How do you stay motivated to maintain your fitness regimen, and how does it influence your work as a fitness instructor?

For me it is therapeutic. It’s always been my way to vent, and nowadays with the possibility of so many health issues, it’s become a necessity.

What would you say is the biggest misconception that people have about what you do?

One of the biggest misconceptions is that the best-built trainers are the most knowledgeable. Sometimes you just look good by default. Working out is more science class than gym class. The best trainers recognize your limits before they’re introduced. People seem to think that the longer you work out the stronger you get; in actuality, the best workouts are short and intense. Working out is the process of breaking your muscles down. You grow after you leave the gym through diet and recovery.

What is one of the biggest mistakes people make on their fitness journey?

One of the biggest mistakes people make on their fitness journey is under-eating. Most equate the word diet with being hungry when, in actuality, you should be eating more, but just more non-processed foods.

What is more important when it comes to a person’s fitness, the diet or the workout?

There is no most important. It all correlates [with] training, eating and rest. If one is off, it all suffers.

What would be an exercise you would recommend to someone who might not be that mobile?

I would recommend wall squats and bridges for someone who is not that mobile.

How should people view their fitness?

You have to view fitness as a lifestyle change, not just something you do for an event. It shouldn’t be sudden; it should be gradual. Diet shouldn’t be a chore.