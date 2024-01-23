‘One Mike’ Detroit’s spectacular grand opening gala ignites the Motor City

In a dazzling display of talent and glamour, One Mike Detroit marked the grand opening of its showroom with a star-studded gala that left Detroit buzzing with excitement. The Harlem Nights-themed event, held on a Thursday, was a resounding success, breathing new life into the city’s art and entertainment scene.

Headlining the evening were the comedic performances of industry stalwarts Mike Epps, Henry Welch, and Dominique Witten, ensuring a night filled with laughter and entertainment. The icing on the cake was a special 60-minute concert by The Whispers, a Grammy award-winning music group that added a musical dimension to the festivities. Local comedians J Will and CoCo injected a dose of Detroit flavor, making the event a celebration of both global and homegrown talent.

Kimberly Moore, CEO and co-owner of One Mike Detroit, expressed her excitement about showcasing Detroit’s talent on such a grand scale. “One Mike Detroit is not only bringing entertainment to the city but also providing opportunities for local artists to shine. We’re here to make a difference and contribute positively to the city’s economic development,” she shared.

From the moment the event kicked off until its triumphant close, guests were treated to a one-of-a-kind sensory experience that promises to redefine Detroit’s entertainment landscape. Dance performances by The Lisa McCall Dancers added a visually stunning element to the gala, captivating the audience and elevating the overall experience.

Robert Schultz, COO, and co-owner of One Mike Detroit expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support received from the community. “Detroit showed up and showed out. From the way they arrived dressed in their finest clothing to the outpouring of support we received, it was nothing short of exceptional. We are truly grateful for the love and enthusiasm,” Schultz remarked.

One Mike Detroit, spearheaded by global entertainer Mike Epps, is poised to take center stage in the Motor City’s entertainment district. Rev. Horace Sheffield, co-owner of the venture, emphasized the deep roots the family has in the city and their commitment to contributing across various aspects of life. “With deep roots in this city, my family has always strived to contribute to religious, labor, civic, and political aspects of life, and now we are taking on the world of business. We are excited to embark on this new journey and make a lasting impact,” stated Rev. Sheffield.

The newly unveiled 12,000 square feet showroom, adorned with movie posters and quotes from Mike Epps’ notorious films, is set to accommodate over 400 guests. It promises a unique and immersive environment for patrons to indulge in the best of entertainment, complete with delicious food, great drinks, and top-notch talent.

As One Mike Detroit takes its place in the spotlight, those eager to stay informed about upcoming shows, concerts, and events can visit the official website at www.onemikedetroit.com. The venue’s commitment to providing a platform for both local and global talent ensures that it will continue to be a beacon of entertainment excellence in the heart of Detroit. The grand opening gala was not just a celebration; it was the beginning of a new era for Motor City’s entertainment scene.

Photo gallery provided: