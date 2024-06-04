NBA legend Kevin Garnett reflects on Prince’s basketball prowess

Kevin Garnett, the former Minnesota Timberwolves star, recently shared some surprising insights about one of the most memorable basketball players he’s encountered — not a fellow NBA athlete, but the multi-talented musician Prince. On his show “Ticket & The Truth,” Garnett recounted his experience playing pickup basketball at Paisley Park, Prince’s home, which often turned into a lively event stretching into the early morning hours.

Prince’s unexpected hoops talent

Contrary to the humorous portrayal of Prince on “The Chappelle Show,” Garnett confirmed that the “Purple Rain” artist was indeed a formidable presence on the basketball court. Prince, known for inviting friends over for games after a night out, displayed a competitive spirit and impressive skills that left a lasting impression on Garnett.

Behind the scenes at Paisley Park

The basketball court at Paisley Park was part of a larger entertainment space, complete with a stage and other activities happening simultaneously. Garnett described the atmosphere as electric, with Prince leading the charge, playing with intensity and trash-talking like a true competitor. The games were intense, and Prince’s agility and quickness were standout traits, according to Garnett.

Prince’s legacy on and off the court

Prince’s passion for basketball was well-known, and his skills were not just for show. A newspaper clip from his high school days highlighted his ball-handling skills and potential as a player. Despite his stature, Prince’s talent on the court was undeniable. His untimely death in April 2016 at the age of 57 was a significant loss to both the music and sports communities.

As Garnett reminisced about the late icon’s prowess, it’s clear that Prince’s influence extended far beyond his musical genius, leaving an indelible mark on those who had the chance to witness his athletic abilities firsthand.