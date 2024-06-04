Lupita Nyong’o explains why she shared her heartbreak publicly

Lupita Nyong’o went public with her split from Selema Masekela to avoid telling people about the breakup “one at a time.”

The 12 Years a Slave actor, 41, revealed her relationship with TV host and actor Selema, 52, in December 2022, but 10 months later announced their relationship was over in an Instagram post.

“Honestly, the thought of having to update people one at a time was going to be harrowing. I had made the choice to share the relationship with the world, and I wanted to make the choice to share the end of it with the world.

“I knew that announcing it or sharing it with the world would mean there would be a reverb and I would have to deal with the onset of that. There is a time to be open and there’s a time not to be, and I chose that time to be open,” she told Glamour about why she decided to use social media to announce the split.

Nyong’o stressed she intends to be a lot more secretive about her private life in the future.

“I’m very happy with what I did, and I don’t want to do it anymore. I don’t want to share that part of myself anymore,” she added.

“At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust… I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.

“I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when “I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way,’ ” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

Nyong’o quickly moved on with “Dawson’s Creek” actor Joshua Jackson, 45, with the pair spotted together at Janelle Monáe’s The Age of Pleasure show at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, the month she revealed her breakup.

The pair confirmed their romance in December 2023 by holding hands while walking in Joshua Tree, California.

In March 2024, the pair were seen passionately kissing while celebrating her 41st birthday in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, though neither have spoken publicly about their romance.