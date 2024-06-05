The ultimate guide to experiencing Dubai luxury and culture

Embark on a journey to one of the world’s most opulent destinations and discover the allure of Dubai, from its high-end resorts to its rich cultural heritage.

First-class flight with Emirates

Begin your Dubai adventure in the lap of luxury by flying Emirates First Class. With top-notch customer service, exquisite cuisine, and ample space, your flight is guaranteed to be as grand as the destination itself.

Lavish accommodations

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach: Nestled between the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s skyline, this beachside resort offers a dreamy escape.

Atlantis, The Palm: A family-friendly resort that promises an unforgettable stay with its world-class amenities and attractions.

Cultural and fashion excursions

Dubai Fashion Week: Join the fashion elite from September 1–5, 2024, for runway shows and exclusive events.

Old Dubai tour: Explore the historic district and learn about Emirati traditions at cultural landmarks like Al Fahidi Fort.

Souks of old Dubai: Immerse yourself in the vibrant market life, where gold, perfumes, and spices have been traded since the 1900s.

Desert safari adventure: Experience the majesty of the desert with luxury tours that showcase local culture and wildlife.

Exquisite dining in Dubai

Orfali Bros Bistro: Indulge in innovative Middle Eastern cuisine crafted by celebrity chef Mohammad Orfali and his siblings.

11 Woodfire: Savor the simplicity and natural flavors of dishes at this Michelin-starred restaurant.