10 essential facts to know before watching “Star Wars: The Acolyte”

As the highly anticipated “Star Wars: The Acolyte” series premieres on Disney+, fans are eager to explore the High Republic era, a time period ripe with new stories and characters. Here’s what you need to know before you dive into this fresh chapter of the Star Wars universe.

1. A new era in Star Wars: “The Acolyte” is set a century before “The Phantom Menace,” introducing us to the High Republic era, a time distinct from the familiar Skywalker Saga.

2. High Republic literature: For those interested, the High Republic era is already explored in comics and novels, providing background that could enhance your viewing experience.

3. No homework necessary: Despite the available literature, “The Acolyte” is designed to be a standalone story, accessible to all viewers without prior knowledge of the High Republic.

4. A Jedi crime thriller: The series revolves around a mysterious crime spree targeting Jedi, with the Order on a mission to uncover the perpetrator.

5. The first Wookie Jedi: Meet Kelnacca, a Wookie Jedi Master, marking a first in the Star Wars saga.

6. Introducing the lightsaber whip: A new weapon makes its debut — the lightsaber whip, a flexible and dynamic addition to the Jedi arsenal.

7. A younger Yoda?: Given Yoda’s long lifespan, there’s a possibility he may appear during this era, offering a glimpse at his earlier years.

8. The legend of Darth Plagueis: The infamous Sith Lord mentioned in “Revenge of the Sith” may finally be seen in live-action, as his timeline coincides with the High Republic.

9. A less dogmatic Jedi order: The High Republic Jedi are portrayed with a more flexible interpretation of the Jedi code, allowing for individuality within the Order.

10. Unseen force powers: The series promises to showcase new Force abilities, reflecting a time when Jedi were more attuned to the Force due to an era of peace.

With these insights, fans are well-prepared to embark on the latest Star Wars adventure. May the Force be with you as you witness the unfolding of “The Acolyte”!