Keith Lee lands show, thanks to Microsoft

Keith Lee has landed his show.

The social media influencer has announced a new show, “The Reheat with Keith Lee” in collaboration with Microsoft.

“Striving to place community at the center of his partnerships, he is teaming up with Microsoft to help restaurants future-proof their businesses with our AI-powered tool Copilot,” Microsoft wrote in its official announcement statement.

Lee has over 16 million followers on TikTok and an even wider reach through other social media platforms. His food reviews have turned local businesses with little to no foot traffic into the talk of the town simply by praising them online, specifically about what he enjoyed the most at each establishment.

He began the series because he was an MMA fighter looking for a way to get more comfortable speaking in front of cameras. Lee has previously said that he battles with social anxiety. After going viral with reviews in Las Vegas, where he primarily resides, Lee began going on a food tour around America. He said he went on the tour to pitch a TV show idea to various production companies. On June 5, Microsoft announced “The Reheat with Keith Lee.”

In the series’ trailer, Lee said he was visiting some of his favorite restaurants from previous tours to advise on how to help maintain their business in the future.