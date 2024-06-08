Howard University revokes Diddy’s honorary doctorate degree

On June 7, Howard University announced that they revoked Diddy’s honorary degree he received from the university in 2018. The decision came after the video was released in May 2024 of Diddy assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie in 2016.

The University released a statement on revoking Diddy’s honorary degree.

“The Howard University Board of Trustees voted unanimously today to accept the return by Mr. Sean Combs of the honorary degree conferred upon him in 2014,” the statement said. “This acceptance revokes all honors and privileges associated with the degree. Accordingly, the Board has directed that his name be removed from all documents listing honorary degree recipients of Howard University.

“Mr. Combs’ behavior as captured in a recently released video is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor. The University is unwavering in its opposition to all acts of interpersonal violence.”

The Board directed the University administration to terminate a 2016 gift agreement with Diddy and disbanded the scholarship program in his name. The decision will also end their pledge agreement from 2023 with his foundation and return his $1 million contribution.

Days after the video of the assault was released, Diddy made a video on Instagram apologizing for his actions.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” Diddy said. “I was f—– up. I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video, I’m disgusted.”