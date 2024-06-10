Why Amber Rose thinks Donald Trump will make America great for women

Amber Rose is one of the latest celebrities to support Donald Trump. Rose has shown her support for him in the past, but after his felony convictions, many wanted to know where she stands.

They got their answer when TMZ stopped Rose and asked about her stance on supporting women’s rights issues, with Trump having a reputation for doing the opposite.

“Is Donald Trump not for women’s rights issues? He’s trying to make America great again — that’s for women too,” Rose said.

Rose was then asked if she was still voting for Trump despite the convictions, and why she thinks more celebrities are supporting him.

“Still voting for Donald Trump. I think it helps him more. I think people see the injustice in what happened, and they want to vote for him more than ever,” Rose said. “We just did our research, and we’re not brainwashed anymore by the left. I can say that about myself. All these years I’ve been brainwashed, and I’m not anymore.”

On May 20, Rose posted a picture on social media beside Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, with the caption “Trump 2024” with three American flag emojis. People in the comments had a lot to say regarding Rose’s stance, but she quickly clapped back.

Amber Rose with former President Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/nwXLJuy5wE — Rap Daily (@RapDailyNews) May 20, 2024

“Lmaooo yall think Biden cares about black ppl??? Sad. Do ur research. I did. I’ll ALWAYS put women first,” Rose said. “Y’all want biological men in women’s sports [rolled-eyes emoji] Trump supports the most reasonable compromise on abortion. Stop being brainwashed cuz WE’RE ppl of color. Make your own decisions.”