It was a full-circle moment for super-producer Bryan-Michael Cox at the ICE Honor Gala in Atlanta. Cox considers icon Michael Mauldin, the event’s founder, to be like a second father to him. Now, some 30 years, 10 Grammys, and millions of records later, Cox is eternally grateful to be honored by the man who literally raised him in the music business and then watched Cox blossom into a legend.