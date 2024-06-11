As Young Thug’s YSL RICO case continues to have bumps and bruises, the latest incident was key witness Kenneth Copeland firing his attorney in court.

On June 11 as Copeland took the stand, Judge Ural Glanville stated that an issue needed to be solved regarding Copeland’s attorney.

“Before we call in our jury, it has been brought to the court’s attention that Mr. Copeland’s counsel, Ms. Bumpass, would like to be released,” Glanville said. Bumpass agreed with Glanville’s statement, saying, “Yes, sir.”

“Mr. Copeland, is it your desire to release your counsel at this point in time,” Glanville said.

“She’s fired,” Copeland said.

Glanville then asked Copeland if he wished to represent himself in any issues he had. He said he could either keep his lawyer, hire another one or have the court appoint him one.

“I don’t want [Bumpass],” Copeland said. “Why do I need a lawyer?”

Glanville tried to explain why he was offering those options, but Copeland refused his assistance and said, “I’m good.”

Glanville then mentioned that Copeland had 10 days to object to Bumpass’ attempt to withdraw, and since she’s been present so far, he would make her remain in court until Copeland is done testifying.

Copeland was recently held in contempt for refusing to testify, even though he had an order granting him immunity that would prevent his testimony from being used against him. Over the weekend, Copeland had a change of heart and decided that he would testify.