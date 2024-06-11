When Lucky’s son was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2016, he decided to create a toothpaste that could give his son a layer of protection traditional toothpaste couldn’t provide. Lucky produced Sheer Alternatives, a high-quality, all-natural product that keeps teeth strong, breath fresh, and teeth cavity-free.

Lucky spoke with rolling out about Sheer Alternatives and the products that make his toothpaste special.

Tell us about your product.

We have a line of all-natural products where we use minimal ingredients. We start with organic toothpaste made from organic coconut oil and minerals. Everything in it is aimed at neutralizing the bacteria, which is the root of our oral issues. [Sheer Alternatives is] more effective than anything in the store without exposing us to any harmful or harsh chemicals.

What is the difference between your toothpaste and others in stores?

The first thing is what you’re using in a tool has about 13 or 14 ingredients in it. Out of those 13 and 14 ingredients, only one of them is active, and it’s about .1% of the tube. The rest of the tool, 99.9% of the tube, is sugars, binders, fillers, and stuff to make a foam, and something to keep the pH, but there’s nothing to improve your oral health. If you go down there and look on Google for every one of those 15 ingredients, you’ll see that they have some harmful health effects.

In ours we only do six ingredients and every ingredient is active. There are no parabens, preservatives, artificial colors, and flavors, and it’s going to be safe. Most of the time, dentists will tell you that sugar feeds that bacteria, so it doesn’t make sense to turn around and brush with a tube full of sugar. That’s some surface stuff but it’s a couple of things.

How important is this for the Black community?

It’s good just for the overall community of humans, especially for those who don’t have access to health care and dental care, and they’re not going to the dentist at all. I grew up in a house where they never took us to the dentist, so we couldn’t even eat certain things because our teeth would be in pain. That’s going to help with that, and just overall, anything you do naturally, it’s a holistic approach. The oral health is where it starts. You can look at your oral health, and you can determine a lot of stuff about other things you’re predisposed to, like diabetes and things of that nature. It’s really important to take care of your oral health.