Gunna shows that he never lost his hometown’s love during Atlanta tour stop

The last time Gunna made headlines in Atlanta he was being arrested along with Young Thug for a single count of conspiracy to violate the state’s RICO Act in May 2022. Seven months later, he was released after pleading guilty in the RICO case, but Thug remained in jail.
This left a sour taste in the mouths of fans and other artists supporting Gunna; they called him names such as a “rat” and “snitch.” What hurt was that most of that bad blood seemed to have come from the exact city where the rapper resided.
Since then, Gunna has transformed his music and physique and has been one of the biggest artists of the past two years. On June 11, all the hate seemed washed away as Gunna sold out the State Farm Arena for his “Bittersweet” tour in Atlanta and gave fans an unforgettable night.
Greeted by a costumed polar bear, Gunna made his entrance on a setup that looked like Alaska. Fake snow fell from the arena, and the Atlanta artist dressed similarly to an Eskimo as he performed his single, “Bittersweet.” Gunna then went to the main stage and opened up with his song “back in the a” on his latest album, One of Wun, with a backdrop that said “Welcome Back To Atlanta.”
Gunna then ran off a list of more songs on the album such as “whatsapp (wassam),” “one of wun,” and “prada dem.”
In the second set of the show, Gunna changed into streetwear and performed some of the songs from his AGift & A Curse album. He then went on to perform songs from his previous albums DRIP SEASON 4EVER, WUNNA, and Drip or Drown 2.
Before the third set, Gunna played a video that showed his journey from when he was arrested and his mugshot to when he was released and started to make music again.
For his third set, Gunna came out in a new outfit — sporting some Black shades and some Black flare pants — and performed more songs from A Gift & A Curse, such as “alright,” “bread & butter,” “back to the moon,” “paybach” and more.
The best part of the night was when Gunna went deep into his catalog and performed singles that he had with Young Thug and yelled “Free Thug” after the run of songs.
Gunna ended the performance by bringing a group of friends and family on stage with him and thanking the crowd for coming out. If there was any noise or rumors that Gunna wouldn’t get a warm welcome back to Atlanta, they were wrong.
Set 1:
Bittersweet
back in the a
whatsapp (wassam)
one of wun
prada dem
Set 2:
back at it
bottom
cash $—
idk no more
one on tonight
south to west
DOLLAZ ON MY HEAD
MET GALA
YOSEMITE
Pedestrian
Sold Out Dates
Drip Too Hard
Top Off
Phase
P power
poochie gown
NASTY GIRL
Baby Birkin
treesh
Banking On Me
Bachelor
Set 3:
alright
bread & butter
back to the moon
paybach
turned your back
go crazy
i was just thinking
Drip or Down
neck on a yacht
Hot
Ski
Oh Okay
fukumean
rodeo dr
livin wild
time reveals, be careful what you wish for
today i did good
missing me
THIS YEAR (Blessings) Remix
Happiness