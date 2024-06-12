Gunna shows that he never lost his hometown’s love during Atlanta tour stop

The last time Gunna made headlines in Atlanta he was being arrested along with Young Thug for a single count of conspiracy to violate the state’s RICO Act in May 2022. Seven months later, he was released after pleading guilty in the RICO case, but Thug remained in jail.

This left a sour taste in the mouths of fans and other artists supporting Gunna; they called him names such as a “rat” and “snitch.” What hurt was that most of that bad blood seemed to have come from the exact city where the rapper resided.

Since then, Gunna has transformed his music and physique and has been one of the biggest artists of the past two years. On June 11, all the hate seemed washed away as Gunna sold out the State Farm Arena for his “Bittersweet” tour in Atlanta and gave fans an unforgettable night.

Greeted by a costumed polar bear, Gunna made his entrance on a setup that looked like Alaska. Fake snow fell from the arena, and the Atlanta artist dressed similarly to an Eskimo as he performed his single, “Bittersweet.” Gunna then went to the main stage and opened up with his song “back in the a” on his latest album, One of Wun, with a backdrop that said “Welcome Back To Atlanta.”

Gunna then ran off a list of more songs on the album such as “whatsapp (wassam),” “one of wun,” and “prada dem.”

In the second set of the show, Gunna changed into streetwear and performed some of the songs from his AGift & A Curse album. He then went on to perform songs from his previous albums DRIP SEASON 4EVER, WUNNA, and Drip or Drown 2.

Before the third set, Gunna played a video that showed his journey from when he was arrested and his mugshot to when he was released and started to make music again.

For his third set, Gunna came out in a new outfit — sporting some Black shades and some Black flare pants — and performed more songs from A Gift & A Curse, such as “alright,” “bread & butter,” “back to the moon,” “paybach” and more.

The best part of the night was when Gunna went deep into his catalog and performed singles that he had with Young Thug and yelled “Free Thug” after the run of songs.

Gunna ended the performance by bringing a group of friends and family on stage with him and thanking the crowd for coming out. If there was any noise or rumors that Gunna wouldn’t get a warm welcome back to Atlanta, they were wrong.

Set 1:

Bittersweet

back in the a

whatsapp (wassam)

one of wun

prada dem

Set 2:

back at it

bottom

cash $—

idk no more

one on tonight

south to west

DOLLAZ ON MY HEAD

MET GALA

YOSEMITE

Pedestrian

Sold Out Dates

Drip Too Hard

Top Off

Phase

P power

poochie gown

NASTY GIRL

Baby Birkin

treesh

Banking On Me

Bachelor

Set 3:

alright

bread & butter

back to the moon

paybach

turned your back

go crazy

i was just thinking

Drip or Down

neck on a yacht

Hot

Ski

Oh Okay

fukumean

rodeo dr

livin wild

time reveals, be careful what you wish for

today i did good

missing me

THIS YEAR (Blessings) Remix

Happiness