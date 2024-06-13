Milk and Cookies Week in Atlanta has offered attendees a six-day experience full of technology and music while bringing the community together for a good time.

On June 12, the festival had their LVRN Unplugged event hosted by Manni Supreme, where it showcased an array of female artists, headlined by Alabama rapper Flo Milli. To start the event, Ayreè the Gem, also from Alabama, performed for the crowd of attendees and shared that she had come last year as a fan. This year, she was able to participate and showcase her talent.

“It felt like a dream to be a part of this all-woman lineup with an all-woman band,” Ayreè told rolling out. “That felt so special to me, especially being raised in the same city as Flo Milli. It’s so many synchronicities that were telling me I was supposed to be here.”

Georgia native Vayda also performed for the crowd, showcasing her witty bars while telling a story within her songs.

To headline the night, Flo Milli performed after just opening for Gunna the night before during his “Bittersweet” tour in Atlanta. Milli performed a few of her hit singles, such as “Conceited”, “Beef FloMix”, “Weak,” and “Never Lose Me.”

Female artist LAVAUD held a set just near the festival’s main stage, giving fans an intimate performance to end the jam-packed night.

The festival will run until June 15, and a Girls Love Rooftops Day Party will take place from 4 to 10 p.m.