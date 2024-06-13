William “Bill” Pickard, Ph.D., the pioneering Black businessman, philanthropist, and co-owner of the Real Times Media and the Michigan Chronicle, has died. He was 83.

Pickard’s daughter, Mary Pickard, confirmed her father’s passing — June 12 at his home in West Palm Beach, Fla., while surrounded by his family — in a statement delivered to the Michigan Chronicle.

“On behalf of the Pickard family, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the love and support during this difficult time,” she penned. “Your kindness has provided immense comfort. We are deeply touched by the memories shared, which highlight the impact my dad had on so many lives. Thank you for standing by us as we navigate our grief. We kindly ask for privacy to allow our family to heal. Funeral arrangements will be announced soon.”

Pickard, who donated generous amounts of money to Black institutions, including Atlanta’s Morehouse College, was born Jan. 28, 1941, in LaGrange, Ga., a small town about 65 miles southwest of the Georgia capital, before his family moved to Flint, Mich., a manufacturing town 70 miles north of Detroit.

First Black owner of Detroit-area McDonald’s

After high school, Pickard acquired his associate’s degree from Mott College in 1962. He then got his bachelor’s degree in sociology from Western Michigan University in 1964, his master’s in social work from the University of Michigan in 1965, and a Ph.D. from The Ohio State University in 1971.

According to the Detroit News, Pickard originally aspired to become a social worker. Instead, Pickard became the first African American owner of a Detroit McDonald’s franchise in 1971. Success in the food industry led to the founding of Global Automotive Alliance (GAA) Manufacturing in 1989, which generated more than $5 billion. He became one of the most successful and influential Black businessmen in the country.

“The world has lost a true visionary and trailblazer with the passing of Dr. William F. Pickard,” said Hiram E. Jackson, publisher of Michigan Chronicle and CEO of Real Times Media. “He was not only my esteemed business partner and colleague, but a dear friend whose wisdom, guidance, and unwavering belief in me changed the course of my life.

“Dr. Pickard’s pioneering spirit, coupled with his brilliant mind and generous heart, left an indelible mark on the business world and inspired countless others to dream big. His legacy of entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and uplifting the Black community will forever be etched in history. I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to have walked alongside this giant among men. While his physical presence may be gone, Dr. Pickard’s impact on me and so many others will reverberate for generations to come. Rest in eternal peace, my friend and mentor.”

Pickard served on numerous boards

In addition to being a prolific philanthropist, Pickard also served on numerous business and non-profit boards, including Asset Acceptance Capital Corporation, Michigan National Bank, LaSalle Bank, Business Leaders for Michigan, National Urban League, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Detroit Black Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Directors of the National Park Foundation. Pickard was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

Former Detroit mayor Dave Bing, the NBA legend who played for the Detroit Pistons before becoming a renowned business mogul, had many business interactions with Pickard and was an admirer and close friend of his.

“He spread his wings out and he helped a lot of different people,” Bing told the Detroit News. “And because he was in so many different areas, I mean, he was political. He knew a lot about politics. He knew a lot about business. He knew a lot about people. He just touched a lot of lives in a positive way. He will be missed.”