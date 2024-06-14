Jordan Bentley’s Hypland: A new streetwear haven in LA’s Little Tokyo

Emerging from the vibrant streets of Los Angeles, Jordan Bentley, the founder and designer of Hypland, has opened the doors to his first boutique in the bustling district of Little Tokyo. Known for his appearance on Issa Rae‘s HBO show “Sweet Life: Los Angeles”, Bentley has transformed his childhood passion for anime, streetwear, and gaming into a thriving business.

From childhood dreams to reality

At the tender age of 27, Bentley’s dreams have materialized into a 1,500 square-foot retail space that’s more than just a store; it’s a community hub for streetwear enthusiasts and anime fans alike. The journey began with Bentley’s mother recognizing his talent and encouraging him to explore art further, leading to the birth of Hypland as a trademarked business.

A unique retail experience

Hypland stands out with its commitment to creating a personal connection with its customers. The store offers a space where visitors can shop, play video games, and engage with staff over shared interests. Bentley’s vision is to make everyone feel comfortable and valued, turning the store into a shared space for the community.

More than just clothing

The boutique showcases past collections, vintage homeware, manga magazines, and gaming sets, reflecting the brand’s diverse influences. Bentley plans to host events and support neighboring businesses, further cementing Hypland’s role in the community.

Visit Hypland in Little Tokyo

Located at 200 South San Pedro Street, Hypland’s new store is a testament to Bentley’s vision of an immersive shopping experience that celebrates the intersection of clothing, gaming, and anime. It’s a must-visit for anyone looking to dive into a world where fashion meets fandom.

For those in Los Angeles, the Hypland boutique is not just a store; it’s a destination that embodies the spirit of its creator and the community it serves.