It has been confirmed by her family that 70’s and 80’s superstar R&B songstress Angela Bofill has passed away at her daughter’s home in California. She was 70 years old.
Bofill recorded her first album “Angie” in 1978. She went on to appear on the Johnny Carson show as well as many others as she continued putting out a string of hits that included I’ll Try, Angel of the Night, Let Me be the One, This Time I’ll be Sweeter, I’m on Your Side, and many more.
A post on her Facebook page reads ”
“ON BEHALF OF MY DEAR FRIEND ANGIE, I AM SADDENED TO ANNOUNCE HER PASSING ON THE MORNING OF JUNE 13TH. THE FUNERAL WILL BE HELD AT ST. DOMINCKS CHURCH IN VALEJO CA. ON JUNE 28TH AT 1:00pm”
A second message goes on to say:
“JUST TO CLEAR UP THE CONFUSION. ON BEHALF OF SHAUNA BOFILL, HUSBAND CHRIS PORTUGUESE, WE ARE SADDENED BUT MUST REPORT THAT THE PASSING OF ANGELA YESTERDAY IS INDEED TRUE. WE THANK MELBA MOORE AND MAYSA FOR THEIR EARLY CONDOLENCES.
THANKS FOR YOUR MANY POST
RICH ENGEL friend and Manager.”
THANKS FOR YOUR MANY POST
RICH ENGEL friend and Manager.”
After she had a stroke, rumors that she had passed circulated back in 2020 but proved false. Enjoy the sweet sound of Angela’s voice on one of the YouTubes below.