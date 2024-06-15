It has been confirmed by her family that 70’s and 80’s superstar R&B songstress Angela Bofill has passed away at her daughter’s home in California. She was 70 years old.

Bofill recorded her first album “Angie” in 1978. She went on to appear on the Johnny Carson show as well as many others as she continued putting out a string of hits that included I’ll Try, Angel of the Night, Let Me be the One, This Time I’ll be Sweeter, I’m on Your Side, and many more.

A post on her Facebook page reads ”