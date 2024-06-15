Michael Rainey Jr. addresses sexual assault incident during livestream

Actor Michael Rainey Jr., known for his role in “Power Book II: Ghost,” recently faced an unsettling situation during a live broadcast.

Uncomfortable encounter on Twitch stream

Rainey Jr. was participating in a livestream hosted by TyTy James when he was subjected to inappropriate behavior by James’ sister. She entered the frame and began to inappropriately touch the actor, including reaching for his groin. Rainey Jr. promptly removed her hand and expressed his discomfort before exiting the stream.

Response to the incident

In the aftermath, Rainey Jr. took to Instagram Stories to share his reaction. He stated he was “still in shock” and emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that if the roles were reversed, the consequences would be severe. He highlighted that sexual assault is unacceptable, irrespective of gender or celebrity status, and called for mutual respect among individuals.

Backlash and apology

The host of the stream, James, initially defended his sister’s actions, suggesting her behavior was due to her not having been around celebrities before. However, this defense was met with criticism from the public, who argued that celebrity status does not excuse such behavior. Following the backlash, James issued an apology to Rainey Jr. and his family, condemning his sister’s actions as “inappropriate and unacceptable.” He vowed to take measures to prevent similar incidents in future streams and banned his sister from participating.

This incident has sparked conversations about boundaries and the importance of consent, regardless of one’s status or environment. Rainey Jr.’s response has been praised for its candor and for bringing attention to the issue of sexual assault against men.