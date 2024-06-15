T.J. Holmes opens up about overcoming depression with Amy Robach’s support

Former GMA3 co-host T.J. Holmes has recently opened up about his struggles with depression and how his relationship with Amy Robach played a crucial role in his recovery. In a candid episode of their podcast, Amy & T.J., Holmes shared his experiences with mental health challenges that once led him to the brink of despair.

Battling the shadows

Holmes revealed that before his relationship with Robach, he faced the “darkest” times of his life, grappling with thoughts of suicide and alcohol abuse. Diagnosed with “moderately severe depression” in 2015, he described how he would wander the streets of New York to avoid going home, even spending nights on a bench near Union Square. Holmes’ transparency sheds light on the often-hidden struggles with mental health that many face.

A lifeline in partnership

Holmes credits Amy Robach’s support and companionship as a turning point in his life. Working together before becoming romantically involved, Robach’s presence and support were pivotal in helping Holmes navigate through his mental health crisis. “I credit her for literally helping save my life,” he stated, acknowledging the profound impact of their bond.

Public acknowledgment and support

The couple, who went public with their relationship in November 2022, have faced their share of public scrutiny. However, they have chosen to share their journey openly, making their relationship Instagram-official and launching a podcast where they promise that “nothing is off limits.”

Seeking help

Mental health is a critical issue that affects many, and Holmes’ story is a reminder that help is available. For those struggling with their mental health, resources such as calling or texting 988 or visiting 988lifeline.org offer support and assistance.

Note: If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, do not hesitate to seek help. Confidential support is available 24/7 through various hotlines and services.