Although Micah Johnson played Major League Baseball, he found his raison d’être when he took up painting before he retired. Johnson painted Negro League legends on 24-foot-tall trading cards that are touring the country. The cards will be on display at the Civil Rights Museum in Birmingham. Also, on June 20, the San Francisco Giants face the St. Louis Cardinals at Birmingham’s historic Rickwood Field, the oldest ballpark in America and the former home of the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues, in a special game broadcast on FOX.