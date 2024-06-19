‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ couple divorce after 19 years

In a surprising turn of events, Deon and Karen Derrico, stars of the popular TLC series “Doubling Down With the Derricos,” have ended their 19-year marriage. The couple, known for their large family of 14 children, quietly finalized their divorce earlier this month.

Quick and quiet split

According to court documents, the Derricos filed for divorce on June 4, and just two days later, a judge signed off, making it official. Despite the end of their marriage, Deon and Karen remain committed to co-parenting their children. They will share custody of their 13 minor children, with Deon paying $1,166 monthly in child support and Karen covering their medical insurance costs.

Reality show fame

The Derricos have been the focus of their reality show since 2020, which showcases their unique family dynamics and the challenges of raising multiples, including twins, triplets, quintuplets, and two singletons. The latest season has highlighted the couple’s marital struggles, particularly around buying and renovating a new home and supporting their eldest daughter’s dreams of becoming a performer.

Unified in parenting

Despite their separation, Deon and Karen emphasized their unified approach to parenting. In a statement to People, they said, “Their well-being is our priority. We thank everyone for their understanding and support as we move forward for the good of our family.”

The Derrico children include eldest daughter Darian, 18, Derrick, 13, 12-year-old Dallas and Denver, 10-year-old Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko, and Dariz, 6-year-old Diez and Dior, and 4-year-old Dawsyn, De’Aren, and Dyver.

Future plans

Just last month, the couple appeared on the “Sherri” show to promote their series and expressed openness to having more children. “I want whatever God has for me,” Karen said. Deon added, “I want as many as God will bless me with as well. The 14 children just keep us filled with love and laughter. I would never ever trade it.”

As the Derricos navigate this new chapter, their focus remains on their children’s happiness and well-being, and continuing to share their journey with fans through their reality show.