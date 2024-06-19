Will Smith to play lead role in sci-fi film ‘Resistor’

Will Smith is to lead the cast of the sci-fi film Resistor.

The 55-year-old actor is attached to star in the movie that is based on Daniel Suarez’s book Influx.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Tony Shaw are producing the film for Escape Artists, while Eric Warren Singer is penning the latest draft of the script that was initially written by Zak Olkewicz.

Suarez’s 2014 novel is a sci-fi thriller that centers on physicist Jon Grady and his team after the discovery of a device that can reflect gravity – a triumph that promises to revolutionize physics and change the future. However, Grady’s lab gets locked down by a covert organization known as the Bureau of Technology Control. The Bureau’s mission is to suppress the truth about technological innovation and the social upheaval it would cause.

When Grady refuses to join the BTC, he’s thrown into a nightmarish high-tech prison with other rebellious intellects.

As the last hope of helping humanity escape from its artificial dark age, Grady and his fellow prisoners must expose the secrets of an unimaginable enemy with a powerful technological advantage.

Escape Artists has been working on the picture for some time and the studio and producers viewed it as the ideal vehicle for Smith – who is fresh off the box office success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Meanwhile, Smith recently discussed how improvements in the TV industry have made it harder to make a hit movie.

“The definition of a hit is still pretty much the same. Essentially, it’s just harder to get one.

“You used to be able to put some explosions in the trailer and a couple of good jokes and people were there. [N0w] television is so good, there are things that people just aren’t going to leave their homes for. There’s definitely a higher demand for a certain type of film for people to leave their homes,” he explained speaking on the latest episode of Hot Ones.