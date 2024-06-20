Kane Brown welcomes 3rd child into the world

The 30-year-old singer and his wife Katelyn, 32, welcomed a son named Krewe Allen into the world earlier this week, adding a new sibling for daughters Kinglsey, four, and Kodi, two.

The couple took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 19, to share the happy news.

Alongside photos of the new arrival, they wrote: “Krewe Allen Brown 6.18.”

In March, the “I Can Feel It” hitmaker admitted he was “scared” about expanding his family.

“I’m scared for three. I guess it was God’s plan,” he said during an appearance on “The Bobby Bones Show.”

The couple isn’t planning for any more children after Katelyn encouraged her husband to have a vasectomy following her unexpected pregnancy.

“Kate got me neutered already,” Brown quipped. “She was telling me you gotta go get it. And every time she would say that or tell somebody, dude my stomach, I just get sick. Man, I can’t do it.”

But the “Heaven” singer ultimately went through the procedure, which he found “weird.”

“It didn’t hurt. For me, it was so weird. I mean they gave me [laughing] gas or whatever. I’m laying on my back and have a nurse and a doctor over me … they’re talking about their day and I’m just laying on this table,” he said.

Brown also told of his shock when he found out his wife was expecting again while getting on a private plane to play golf at Michael Jordan’s golf course for his birthday.

“We get on the plane. As I’m taking off I hear Kate say, ‘I think I’m pregnant’ and [the phone] cuts out,” he joked. “So my whole flight down I’m like, ‘Oh my God. What’s going on?’

“I was like I hope that she’s wrong. But then we found out it was a boy and I was like, ‘OK it’s God’s plan. We have two girls. We weren’t trying this time.’ ”