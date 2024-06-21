Chef Nina Compton brings her St. Lucian roots to New Orleans

Chef Nina Compton’s Caribbean upbringing is evident in everything she does, from the menu at her acclaimed restaurant Compère Lapin to the way she decorates her home in New Orleans’ Bywater district. Born and raised in Saint Lucia, Compton finds many parallels between her homeland and New Orleans, both former French colonies with rich, diverse cultures.

New Orleans reminds Compton of Saint Lucia with its colorful homes, subtropical climate, and a delicious blend of African, French, and Indigenous culinary influences. The French Creole dialect, alive in both places, adds to the sense of individuality and cultural preservation.

Compton’s move to New Orleans

Compton moved to New Orleans in 2015 with her husband and business partner, Larry Miller. They fell in love with the Bywater district, known for its art studios and musical houses. Bywater American Bistro (BAB), her second restaurant, reflects the neighborhood’s charm. Compère Lapin, her first restaurant, combines Gulf ingredients with Saint Lucian cuisine, offering the best of both worlds.

Compton and Miller are deeply involved in the local community, supporting charities like Son of a Saint, which mentors fatherless young men. Compton finds a sense of community in her restaurants, where she spends most of her time.

Her home, a 3,000-square-foot Creole cottage, is filled with art and memories. The house, with its deceptive exterior, opens up to reveal a spacious interior adorned with local artwork, family mementos, and unique finds like an antique piano. Compton’s home is a warm, inviting space that reflects her heritage and personal style.

On her days off, Compton enjoys relaxing at home with her dogs, Hank and Buster, and spending time in her backyard. She reminisces about her childhood in Saint Lucia, where family meals were often enjoyed outdoors.

While she loves her life in New Orleans, Compton dreams of returning to the Caribbean one day. She acknowledges the swift passage of time and wants to ensure she has a plan to return home eventually.