Khloe Kardashian set to host a video podcast on X

Khloe Kardashian is set to host a video podcast on X.

The 39-year-old star has teamed up with the platform to create a 26-episode series that promises to blend her “boundary-pushing sense of humor with her signature relatability to tackle dilemmas ranging from the everyday to the ever-absurd.”

“I have a genuine curiosity about so many topics and I try to see the positive in everything. I can’t wait to explore, listen, and learn through this exciting journey. Thank you X for taking this ride with me,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

The reality star also announced the news via her own account on X.

“I’m so excited to share that I’m launching my first video podcast series this fall! This is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, and I can’t wait. We have a lot to talk about [winking emoji] more to come soon! [heart emoji],” wrote Kardashian, who has 30 million followers on the platform.

Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, is also thrilled to be working with Khloe.

“When thinking about the bold voices with global reach that X wants to stand behind, Khloe Kardashian is our perfect partner,” the executive said.

“This series demonstrates X’s commitment to empower creators to use video content as a means to enterprise every aspect of their business. I can’t wait for the world to tune in to her compelling conversations, and to provide her with a platform that will showcase her vision to a worldwide audience,” Yaccarino said.