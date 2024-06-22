Amazon announces its largest reduction in plastic packaging

Amazon has announced a massive reduction in plastic packaging.

The tech giant and global online superstore is “constantly inventing and thinking big to make our packaging small.” In a move that would make any environmentalist’s heart flutter, Amazon will have replaced 95 percent of those pesky plastic air pillows with recycled paper across North America. That’s right — less plastic waste, more room for all those extra paper cuts you never knew you wanted.

“I’m proud of the cross-Amazon collaboration to make a positive impact on the customer delivery experience with easier to recycle materials. It’s a great example of how we thoughtfully test and scale new solutions to protect our customer experience We are working towards full removal in North America by end of year and will continue to innovate, test, and scale in order to prioritize curbside recyclable materials,” Pat Lindner, VP of Mechatronics and Sustainable Packaging, said.

The paper filler is also curbside recyclable, making it easier for our customers to recycle at home, and made from 100 percent recycled content.

“I’m so excited we’re changing over to paper. It’s not only easier to work with, but the machinery gives us more space so it’s easier to pack orders. And I’m proud to be a part of a change that allows customers to recycle at home.” Christian Garcia, a fulfillment associate at the BFL1 fulfillment center in Bakersfield, California, chimed in.