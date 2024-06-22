The 3 types of bankruptcy that you can choose to file

Debt can feel like a heavyweight, impacting your daily life and causing significant stress. If you’re overwhelmed with financial obligations and considering bankruptcy, understanding the different options available is crucial. This article explores the three main types of bankruptcy individuals can file in the United States: Chapter 7, Chapter 13, and Chapter 11.

What is Bankruptcy?

Bankruptcy is a legal process overseen by the federal court system that allows individuals or businesses to gain relief from overwhelming debt. There are different chapters under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, each with specific eligibility requirements and procedures.

Choosing the Right Chapter: Understanding Your Options

The three most common chapters of bankruptcy for individuals are:

Chapter 7: Liquidation

Chapter 13: Repayment Plan

Chapter 11: Reorganization (for Businesses)

We’ll focus on Chapters 7 and 13, which are most relevant to personal bankruptcy situations.

Chapter 7: Liquidation – A Fresh Start

Chapter 7 bankruptcy is often referred to as “liquidation” because the court appoints a trustee to sell your non-exempt assets and use the proceeds to repay your creditors to the extent possible. However, most, if not all, of your essential belongings like clothing, household items, and a car with a certain value are typically exempt from liquidation under federal and state laws.

Who Should Consider Chapter 7?

Chapter 7 may be a suitable option if:

You have a significant amount of debt with limited assets.

You have a steady income but not enough to realistically repay all your debts within a reasonable timeframe.

You qualify for Chapter 7 based on a means test, which considers your income and household size compared to the median income for your state.

Benefits and drawbacks of Chapter 7:

Provides a relatively quick discharge of most debts, offering a fresh financial start. Drawbacks: It can negatively impact your credit score for several years. Additionally, you may lose some non-exempt assets during liquidation.

Chapter 13: Repayment Plan – A Path to Repayment

Chapter 13 bankruptcy allows you to develop a court-approved repayment plan to repay all or a portion of your debts over 3-5 years. You’ll make monthly payments to a court-appointed trustee who distributes the funds to your creditors.

Who Should Consider Chapter 13?

Chapter 13 may be a good option if:

You have a steady income and want to keep your assets.

You have a mix of secured and unsecured debts. Secured debts like mortgages and car loans can be reorganized in Chapter 13, allowing you to keep the property as long as you stay current on your payments.

Benefits and drawbacks of Chapter 13:

Allows you to keep your assets and catch up on missed payments on secured debts. Provides a structured approach to repaying your debts. Drawbacks: Requires a steady income and commitment to your repayment plan for 3-5 years. Failing to comply with the plan can lead to dismissal of your case.

Important Considerations Before Filing for Bankruptcy

It’s mandatory to complete a credit counseling course before filing for bankruptcy. Consult with a Bankruptcy Attorney: An experienced attorney can help you understand your options, navigate the legal process, and ensure you file under the most appropriate chapter.

An experienced attorney can help you understand your options, navigate the legal process, and ensure you file under the most appropriate chapter. The Impact on Your Credit: Both Chapters 7 and 13 will negatively impact your credit score for several years. However, Chapter 13 generally shows a more positive credit history compared to Chapter 7.

Conclusion

Bankruptcy is a powerful tool for individuals facing overwhelming debt. However, it’s a significant financial decision with lasting consequences. Carefully consider your financial situation, research your options, and consult with a bankruptcy attorney to determine the best course of action for your circumstances.

