Superfly actor Kaalan Walker is two years into his 50-year prison sentence after being convicted of sexually assaulting multiple women.

On June 21, Walker posted an update on his life in prison, telling others if he can keep going, they can do the same.

“Currently serving a 50-year-to-life sentence in prison. After two and a half years on the inside, here’s what’s going on. I currently have passed six college courses with straight A’s. I’m currently on track to receive my masters degree in sociology, psychology and communications. I am a current leader and speaker for an NA and AA group, which helps incarcerated inmates get and stay off drugs and alcohol in prison,” Walker said.

“I’m currently a lead speaker of a group called ‘Fatherless Fathers,’ where I coach and teach other inmates of all races and ages how to deal with the trauma of growing up without a father. I’m in constant communication with different gang leaders on the yard, of different races, to ensure no unnecessary violence happens in the facility. I am now a certified barber. I cut all inmates’ hair for free, to give the men a sense of confidence.”

Walker says he also has a job pushing elderly inmates in wheelchairs.

Walker was convicted in April 2022 of three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape, and two counts of rape by intoxication.

Walker would lure the victims to locations by telling them there was a music video shoot or that he was going to introduce them to someone famous. Once he was alone with the women, he would sexually assault them.