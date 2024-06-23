Brandy Norwood leads new A24 horror film, ‘The Front Room’

Brandy Norwood is set to make her long-awaited return to the big screen in the upcoming psychological horror film, The Front Room, produced by renown horror house, A24 Productions.

Based on a short story by author Susan Hill, the film stars Brandy as Belinda, a young expectant mother whose life is turned upside down when she and her husband agree to take in his long-lost and ailing stepmother. It doesn’t take long before the stepmother’s meddling ways go from being a bother to becoming dangerous as she tries to assert her way into every aspect of Belinda’s life including that of her unborn child.

Directed by brothers Max and Sam Eggers (The Lighthouse, Olympia), the psychological thriller also stars Andrew Burnap, Kathryn Hunter, Morgan McKynzie, Neal Huff, and Toree Hill.

The Front Room opens in theaters across the country on September 6.