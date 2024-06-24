Michael Jackson’s chimpanzee Bubbles is living the good life

Michael Jackson‘s pet chimpanzee, Bubbles, is truly “living the good life” in his later years.

The legendary musician, who died in 2009, rescued his primate pal Bubbles from a Texas research facility in the 1980s. Since 2005, Bubbles has been hanging out at the Center for Great Apes, enjoying the kind of retirement most of us can only dream of. At 41 years old, this chimpanzee enjoys a whole lot of freedom in his sanctuary paradise.

Patti Ragan, the facility director, shared with TMZ that Bubbles has a pretty cushy routine: He explores tunnels, builds nests under a tree, takes leisurely midday naps, and occasionally even paints, while his welfare is regularly checked by a vet and caregiver staff.

Weighing in at a hefty 180 pounds, Bubbles is the life of the party, mingling with visitors and his chimpanzee buddies Oopsie, Boma, Ripley, Kodua, and Stryker. Despite having Michael’s iconic tunes on repeat, it seems Bubbles doesn’t play favorites with the Thriller star’s songs.

The Michael Jackson Estate, showing that love transcends even the most curious of friendships, continues to cover Bubbles’ annual care costs, which run about $27,000.

Michael‘s attorney and family members have also made the effort to visit the sanctuary in recent years, where they have enjoyed “sweet” encounters with the creature.

Michael’s fan club also pitches in, regularly sending Bubbles his favorite treats, such as coconuts, mangos, and cozy blankets—perfect for luxurious nap times.

Tuesday, June 26, 2024, marks 15 years since the “Bad” hitmaker died, but the sanctuary has no plans to commemorate the anniversary.

Chimpanzees in captivity usually live around 50-60 years, so Bubbles has plenty more adventures ahead. Toto guitarist Steve Lukather once shared a hilarious tidbit about Bubbles’ studio antics.

“He stopped bringing him to the studio because he tore apart the vocal booth and threw s*** against the wall at Westlake Audio. Man, that monkey just ripped that f******* vocal booth to shreds. I think they banned ol’ Bubbles from the studio after that.

“But Michael was cool, man, he was a pro. He’d sing his ass off in the studio. He knew what he wanted and I guess he loved what we did. He kept hiring us.” he told Ultimate Guitar magazine.

Despite the chaos, Michael remained the consummate professional, belting out hit after hit. It’s clear that both man and chimp left a unique mark on the world, each in their own unforgettable way.