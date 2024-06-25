West Virginia couple faces severe child neglect and human trafficking charges

In a disturbing revelation from West Virginia, a white couple, Donald Ray Lantz and Jeanne Kay Whitefeather, face severe legal consequences after a wellness check last year uncovered a horrifying scenario. The couple had confined two of their five adopted Black children in a deplorable shed behind their home, leading to their arrest and a slew of charges, including human trafficking and forced labor.

Increased legal consequences

Originally released on $200,000 bonds, the couple’s freedom was short-lived as Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers revoked their bond in light of new charges. The severity of the accusations, which include human trafficking of a minor child, use of a minor child in forced labor, and child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death, prompted the judge to increase the bond to $500,000.

A case that shocks the conscience

Judge Akers expressed her shock over the case, noting the indictment’s allegations of human rights violations targeted specifically because of the children’s race, describing the situation akin to slavery. The case has drawn significant attention, highlighting severe abuses under the guise of guardianship.

The role of financial assets in bond decisions

The decision to increase the bond was influenced by revelations that Lantz and Whitefeather might have financed their previous bonds through proceeds from illegal activities. This included the sale of an 80-acre ranch in Tonasket, Washington, which brought in $725,000. Just days after this sale, bonds were posted by Whitefeather’s brother, further complicating the case.

Community and legal response

The community and legal authorities are closely monitoring the case, advocating for justice and the safety of the children involved. The initial misrepresentation of the shed as a teenage clubhouse quickly unraveled when authorities discovered the true conditions of the children: locked away, dirty, injured, and without access to necessities like running water.

This case serves as a grim reminder of the vigilance needed to protect vulnerable children and the importance of thorough investigations in safeguarding human rights.