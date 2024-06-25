Kysre Gondrezick: Revolutionizing WNBA style on and off the court

When you thought the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) couldn’t get any spicier, Kysre Gondrezick strutted in. Not only is Gondrezick a phenomenal basketball player for the Chicago Sky, but she’s also a fashion icon off the court. From vintage Chanel to Mugler, she’s schooling everyone with her chic threads and has been rightfully dubbed the style MVP.

More than just game day apparel

Gone are the days when off-the-court attire for women’s basketball players was as simple as joggers and a T-shirt. Today, these athletes are stepping into arenas not just as sports icons but as fashion trendsetters. Draped in designer threads that could easily grace any runway, players like Gondrezick and Angel Reese are leading a fashion revolution, showcasing the style and versatility of women in sports.

Gondrezick’s style: A nod to the ’90s

Whether playing a game or stepping out in the city, Gondrezick is known for her sassy and sophisticated looks that deserve applause. Her style, which includes elevated business chic ensembles, also pays homage to the ’90s with throwback looks that exude fashion-forward girliness reminiscent of Aaliyah.

In the past, icons like Florence Griffith Joyner and Serena Williams were among the few women in sports making bold style statements, often facing criticism. Today, thanks to their pioneering efforts, women like Gondrezick are empowered to excel not only in their sports but also in expressing their unique style and creativity.