Tennis-core trend transforms athletic fashion into everyday wear

The tennis-core trend is sweeping through the fashion world, and it’s not just about the sport — it’s a style statement. Spearheaded by stylist Law Roach and actress Zendaya, this trend is making a significant impact on both the fashion industry and everyday wear. But what exactly is tennis-core, and why is it gaining such popularity?

The rise of tennis-core

At its core, tennis-core is a fashion trend that draws inspiration from the classic, preppy style of tennis attire. It’s characterized by crisp whites, pleated skirts, and a touch of athleticism. The trend has been amplified by the film Challengers and the creative vision of Law Roach, who has masterfully styled Zendaya in tennis-inspired outfits for the red carpet.

Zendaya’s recent appearances in lime green knit ensembles and custom gowns have caught the public’s eye, showcasing how tennis-core can be both sporty and elegant. This trend is not just about replicating tennis outfits but reimagining them for everyday fashion.

Influence of tennis stars on fashion

Young tennis champions like Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff are also contributing to the tennis-core trend. Their unique styles on and off the court have inspired many to see tennis wear as a form of self-expression. Osaka’s bold colors and Gauff’s laidback essentials have shown that tennis attire can be both functional and fashionable.

Osaka’s appearances at high-profile events like the Met Gala and Gauff’s striking looks at the Time Women Of The Year Gala have further solidified tennis-core as a versatile and chic trend.

Incorporating tennis-core into everyday life

For those looking to incorporate tennis-core into their wardrobe, it’s easier than you might think. Brands like Aritzia offer pieces that can be mixed and matched with everyday items. A simple tennis skirt or a sporty romper can be paired with a T-shirt, sneakers, or a denim jacket and boots for a casual yet stylish look.

The key to embracing tennis-core is to blend sporty elements with your personal style, creating outfits that are comfortable, trendy, and suitable for various occasions.

The cultural impact of tennis-core

Tennis-core is more than a fashion trend; it’s a cultural movement. It allows individuals to connect with the sport of tennis in a new way, breaking down barriers and making it more accessible. The trend celebrates athleticism and elegance, proving that sportswear can be fashionable and inclusive.

As tennis-core continues to evolve, it’s clear that this trend will influence not only how we dress but also how we view the intersection of sports and fashion.