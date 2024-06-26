Alpa Patel discusses VOICES for Black Women campaign to reduce cancer disparity

Alpa Patel, PhD, FACSM, and a team of scientists at the American Cancer Society have launched the largest and most comprehensive study, VOICES of Black Women, to determine the reasons for the disparity in the survival rate of most cancers among African American women. Patel and the ACS are looking to attract 100 thousand women to partake in the non-intrusive study on the environment and behavioral factors that contribute to Black women being diagnosed with and dying from the disease at a higher rate than their white counterparts.