Prosecutors in Los Angeles have decided against pursuing charges against Atlanta’s Grammy-winning rapper Killer Mike, who was arrested during the awards broadcast.

The 49-year-old rapper, whose real name is Michael Render, got into a confrontation with a security guard he called “overzealous” at the awards venue. He was led away in handcuffs by police.

According to TMZ, which first broadcast the news, Render completed unspecified community service with a non-profit organization he chose. But, as a further provision of dropping the charges, the rapper must stay out of trouble for the next year or prosecutors could change their minds and decide to reopen the case.