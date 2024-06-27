Diddy is about to be indicted, industry experts say

Two leading personalities in the hip-hop space believe Diddy will most certainly be indicted by the special grand jury in New York.

DJ Akademiks, née Livingston Allen from Spanish Town, Jamaica, said Sean “Diddy” Combs, 55, scrubbed his Instagram account clean because of the legal activities in Manhattan.

“Diddy today, or actually yesterday, cleared his Instagram out,” Akademiks, 33, said on his podcast, “Off the Record,” on Wednesday, June 26. “I personally believe that Diddy is in ‘I’m-in-preparation-mode-for-this-indictment.'”

Diddy came under fire for erasing all of his IG images and videos, particularly the apology he taped after surveillance footage showed him violently abusing his former girlfriend and singer Cassie. Diddy has not provided a reason for scrubbing his account clean to his 20 million followers.

DJ Akademiks was speaking to DJ Vlad, and they are two of the most polarizing figures in the hip-hop realm, albeit for different reasons.

DJ Vlad, 50, who was born Vladislav Lyubovny in the Ukraine, shared what he believes is transpiring with Diddy.

“Well, there’s a grand jury happening right now,” Vlad explained. “And a grand jury, 99 percent of the time it leads to an indictment. A grand jury is a process that can go on for months … So, he’s going to be indicted. I’m 99 percent sure that he’s going to be indicted.”

Vlad added that during a grand jury hearing, neither the defendant nor his lawyer are in the courtroom to refute the prosecution’s case or present evidence that may exonerate or exculpate the defendant. So, as DJ Vlad characterized the process, it is tantamount to a “one-sided trial.”

If anything, Vlad wants to know why Diddy is still in the country. If the grand jury indictment run by the U.S. Department of Justice is akin to fait accompli then Vlad believes Diddy should have already gone into seclusion in another country.