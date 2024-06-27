Letitia Wright says there’s a lot more coming from ‘Black Panther’ universe

Letitia Wright has declared there is a “lot coming up” from the Black Panther universe.

The actor gained critical acclaim first playing Shuri — the courageous and tech-savvy younger sister of T’Challa — in 2018’s Black Panther, before taking over the eponymous superhero role from her late co-star Chadwick Boseman in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which in 2022 grossed $860 million at the global box office.

Marvel Studios has yet to slate a release date for Black Panther 3 — or confirmed whether Wright will return as Shuri or Black Panther in the next Avengers movies.

“Let’s just say … I would like to continue with Shuri,” Wright said on “The View.”

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is set for cinematic release on May 1, 2026, while Avengers: Secret Wars will be released on the same date a year later.

“[Shuri is] one of my favorite characters. Such a blessing, honestly. I kid you not, I’m so grateful for her,” Wright added.

“There’s a lot to, a lot to – a lot coming up,” Wright teased when asked about any plans for Black Panther 3.

But it was all Wright could say about her future with the Marvel franchise, as bosses of the studio are notoriously secretive about the contents of its scripts.

In January 2023, Wright told Variety she thought Black Panther 3 was “already in the works.

“You know, we just had a terrific two years of bringing it out and everybody coming together to support it,” Wright said.

“We need a little bit of a break, we need to regroup and [director] Ryan [Coogler] needs to get back into the lab,” she added, “so it’s going to take a little while, but we’re really excited for you guys to see that.”