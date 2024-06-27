Lil Nas X returning with new single that samples ‘Crazy Frog’

Lil Nas X has apologized for being “so sacred” with his “art” and excited fans by announcing his new single is dropping on June 28.

The “Old Town Road” hitmaker will return with the tune, “Here We Go!,” after fans waited six months for more solo material.

“So excited to release the best song of all time this Friday!” X wrote alongside the artwork. “Also sorry I’ve been so scared with my art lately. I’m coming around to myself again. I will make you guys very proud.”

“HERE WE GO! 6/28,” the rapper said.

“Nature has seasons and so do we,” X’s “He Knows” collaborator, Camila Cabello, commented. “There is no spring without winter. it’s your time to bloom, baby!!!”

The new song samples Axel F’s 2005 hit “Crazy Frog” and is one of the tracks used in the upcoming flick Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, starring Eddie Murphy, which hits Netflix on July 3.

X released a pair of singles in January, “J Christ” and “Where Do We Go Now.” He also released the documentary film Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, which profiled his 2022 “Long Live Montero Tour.”

Nas X released his debut album, Montero to acclaim in 2021.

Meanwhile, Nas X has been in the studio with PinkPantheress.

The music star — who has previously duetted with Billy Ray Cyrus and Jack Harlow — and the “Boys A Liar” singer are both viral stars of the TikTok generation, and they might collaborate soon.

“PinkPantheress and Lil Nas are both working on albums at the moment, and they really clicked after being introduced,” an insider told The Sun‘s “Bizarre” column. “They have a lot in common and have been in the studio together. It is yet to be seen what they have come up with, but they’ve certainly been inspiring each other.”

X shot to fame when his country trap hit “Old Town Road” went viral in early 2019 before climbing the charts.

Pantheress reached number two in the U.K. and Australia with the viral tune, “Boys A Liar.” The 2023 remix featuring rapper Ice Spice became Pantheress’ first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking in the top five.