‘New Jack City’ actor Bill Cobbs dies at 90

Actor Bill Cobbs passed away “peacefully” at his home in California on June 25 at 90.

“We are saddened to share the passing of Bill Cobbs,” his brother, Thomas, wrote on Facebook. “On Tuesday, June 25, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in California. A beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather and friend, Bill recently and happily celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by cherished loved ones. As a family, we are comforted knowing Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father. We ask for your prayers and encouragement during this time.”

Cobbs didn’t get into acting until his mid-30s when he swapped a car salesman career for a crack at show business.

His first movie role came in 1974, at 40, in The Taking of Pelham One Two Three.

Cobbs — who was initially a radar technician in the U.S. Air Force for eight years — went on to appear in films like 1983’s Trading Places, Martin Scorsese’s 1986 motion picture The Color of Money and 1992’s The Bodyguard, which starred Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston.

In more recent years, the star became known for playing Reginald in 2006 movie Night at the Museum, which featured a star-studded cast, including Ben Stiller and Robin Williams.

Cobbs’ character was one of three retiring security guards, with Dick Van Dyke and Mickey Rooney portraying the other two, Cecil and Gus, respectively.

The actor reprised his role for the 2009 follow-up Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, and the franchise’s third film, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, which was released in 2014.

Cobbs also appeared in some huge shows on the small screen, including “The Sopranos,” “The West Wing,” “One Tree Hill,” and “Star Trek: Enterprise.”

And he was still winning accolades into his 80s, after scooping a Daytime Emmy Award aged 86 for his part as elderly neighbor Mr. Hendrickson in the Canadian children’s television series “Dino Dana.”