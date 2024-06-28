Spelman alum and Camp HBCYouth’s Reagan Fresnel is exposing kids to HBCUs early

Reagan Fresnel, a Spelman University alumna, founded Camp HBCYouth, a summer day camp designed to educate minority youth based on the principles and values of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Recognizing the importance of early exposure to HBCUs, Fresnel created a program that combines education with fun. On June 28, Camp HBCYouth held their field day at Morehouse College, with the A.J. Terrell Foundation and Amazon Access partnering in support of the event.

Fresnel spoke with rolling out about Camp HBCYouth and why kids should be thinking about going to HBCUs at an early age.

What led you to be a part of Camp HBCYouth?

I’m a proud Spelman College alumna, so the purpose of Camp HBCYouth is to grant early exposure to HBCUs to elementary-age students, starting in kindergarten up to fifth grade. That’s the main mission; [the program also helps children avoid a “summer slide” academically [over] the summer months.

Why should kids be thinking about going to HBCUs?

We want to plant those seeds early. Also, just for college readiness and exposure, the earlier exposure the better. We wanted to plant those seeds so that these children could envision themselves walking on HBCUs’ [campuses]. If [these visits are] their first chance of being exposed to college, we want it to be that of a Black college and university.

What was your favorite part of these types of camps when you were a kid?

I actually attended Morgan State camp. I’m from Baltimore, and my mother actually had a summer program at Morgan State. That was my first exposure, going to summer camp. I was on a college campus, so I’m here now.

What do people need to know to get involved?

Our website is camphbcyouth.com, and we have a mission and goal of being on every single HBCU campus. We have a few HBCUs in our pipeline for next summer that include Clark Atlanta, and we also have a site running this summer as well.