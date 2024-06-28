Draya Michele files lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Tyrod Taylor over house deal

Draya Michele, a 39-year-old mother of three, has taken legal action against her former boyfriend, NFL player Tyrod Taylor. The lawsuit, which has recently come to light, centers around a disputed house deal that has seemingly gone awry.

The crux of the lawsuit

Michele alleges that after purchasing a home in Los Angeles in 2022, Taylor allowed her and her children to move in under a verbal agreement. This agreement purportedly included a future option for Michele to buy the home, with her financial contributions towards improvements and mortgage payments counting towards the purchase price. Despite their initial understanding and later drafting a Residential Lease Agreement with an Option to Buy, the agreement was never signed by either party.

Escalation of the dispute

The situation escalated when Michele offered $2.8 million for the home, which Taylor countered with a demand for $3.2 million. After agreeing to the increased amount and investing $300,000 in the property, Michele claims Taylor reneged on their deal and even threatened eviction. She is now suing for breach of contract and seeking unspecified damages.

Current status and public reactions

As of the latest updates, Taylor has not publicly responded to the lawsuit, though he shared a cryptic message on social media. The legal and personal drama continues to unfold, capturing public attention.

Background on Michele and Taylor

Michele and Taylor reportedly began their relationship in 2020, appearing publicly several times before parting ways in 2023. The lawsuit and ongoing disputes have thrust them back into the spotlight, highlighting the complexities of personal and financial entanglements.