Stitching dreams into reality with Derron Cherry

In the world of fashion and creativity, few names resonate as strongly as Derron Cherry. From his humble beginnings in Kansas City to making waves in Hollywood, Cherry has consistently challenged industry norms while redefining women’s wear and costume design. In a recent interview with Kevin E. Hooks on “Equity and Focus,” Cherry shared his remarkable journey, offering insights into his creative process, inspirations, and future aspirations.

A multifaceted creative force

Cherry’s path to becoming a renowned fashion and costume designer is nothing short of inspiring. “I’m a lot of things,” Cherry begins, highlighting his evolution from a fashion designer to a tailor and ultimately to a costume designer. His big break came when he worked on the movie “Selma,” where he had the opportunity to learn from the legendary Ruth Carter. “When I first saw her do the job, I was like, I want her job,” Cherry recalls, emphasizing the pivotal role Carter played in his career.

Cherry’s journey took him from tailoring for Tyler Perry’s productions to designing costumes for TV shows like “Sistas,” “Young Dylan,” and “House of Payne.” His impressive portfolio includes sewing for celebrities such as Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah, and Mary J. Blige. Despite his success, Cherry remains humble and reflective, often feeling surreal about the opportunities he’s had. “You just work, and the day goes by, and you don’t think about it till everything piles up,” he says.

Blending tradition with contemporary flair

One of Cherry’s most striking qualities is his ability to blend tradition with contemporary flair. His work on period pieces, such as the show “Perimeter on 187,” showcases his meticulous research and attention to detail. “I go back into photos, references, newspapers, TV shows — anything I can find to create the most authentic thing possible,” Cherry explains. His commitment to authenticity extends to the smallest details, from the cut of a suit to the saturation of colors in fabric.

Cherry’s inspirations are diverse, drawing from West African and Korean cultures, among others. Travel plays a significant role in his creative process, allowing him to bring fresh perspectives to his designs. “I’m always inspired by different cultures and perspectives, which I assimilate into my own style to create something new and fresh,” he says.

Looking ahead: The future of BEEOMBI

As Cherry continues to make his mark in the fashion and costume design industries, his vision for the future of his company, BEEOMBI, is clear. What does BEEOMBI mean, you might ask. The brand name originated from Derron’s inability to pronounce “bologna” when he was a kid. He carried BEEOMBI as a nickname before deciding to name his brand after himself.

He aims to establish a brick-and-mortar store, creating a livelihood entirely dependent on his brand. “That’s always been a dream,” Cherry admits. Additionally, he aspires to win Emmys for both contemporary and period costume design, highlighting his love for women’s wear.

Cherry’s dedication to his craft and his desire to see his team succeed are evident in his goals. “I want to take my team along with me so they can branch off and do what I’m doing now,” he says. His passion for styling and hitting big red carpets with high-profile clients also remains a driving force in his career.

Before concluding the interview, Cherry offers valuable advice to aspiring designers and creatives: “Stay persistent, have integrity, and remember that everyone in the industry is human.” His emphasis on persistence and integrity reflects his journey and the values that have guided him through the highs and lows of the industry.

In closing, Cherry’s story is a testament to the power of passion, persistence, and authenticity. His ability to navigate the complexities of fashion and costume design while staying true to his roots is an inspiration to many. As Cherry continues to push boundaries and redefine industry standards, the future of BEEOMBI looks brighter than ever. For those looking to follow his journey, Cherry is most active on Instagram under the handle BEEOMBI and can be found at beeombi.com and derroncherry.com.

Stay focused on equity and creativity in all aspects of your life and work, and keep pushing boundaries and challenging norms just as Cherry does every day.

AI assisted in summarizing this episode of Equity in Focus.