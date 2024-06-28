OWN’s new series proves family, legacy, drama and love are bigger in Texas

OWN’s newest reality series, “Family Empire: Houston,” introduces audiences to the multigenerational Braden family of Houston. Exploring complex themes of generational wealth and building a family legacy, the eight-episode unscripted series follows the Bradens across four generations of Black excellence. Sister-cousins Nicole, Jermeshia and JaQuita have a collective dream to follow in the footsteps of their beloved grandmother and the Braden family matriarch, Oscarene, a real estate entrepreneur who built the family empire from the ground up and passed down this grit and determination to her children and grandchildren.

“Family Empire: Houston” airs on the OWN Network at 8 p.m. EDT