Frederick Richard, who took second place at the Xfinity U.S. gymnastics competition, emerged victorious in the all-around Olympic Trials.

Richard dominated the all-around competition on both days of the men’s Olympic trials, surpassing the reigning champion, Brody Malone. Richard, although quiet, exudes confidence. He attributes his confidence to thorough preparation and specific goal setting. Intending to qualify for the Olympics and win a medal in Paris, Richard arrived at the trials well-prepared due to extensive training. Despite coaches feeling that the 20-year-old only gave about 85 percent, he aims to push for that extra 15 percent over the next month.

Richards stated that his responsibility is not just to win medals, but also to grow the sport. He realizes that he and his teammates represent something bigger than themselves and have all dedicated themselves to the sport. This sense of responsibility and leadership is what distinguishes Richard in the world of gymnastics.

The other men gymnasts joining Richard in Paris will be Brody Malone, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, and Stephen Nedoroscik. Minnesota’s own Shane Wiskus and Khoi Young are the team alternates.