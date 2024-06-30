LSU basketball star Flau’jae Johnson releases new rap album

College basketball champion Flau’jae Johnson just dropped her debut album that includes collaboration with hip-hop legend Lil Wayne.

Best of Both Worlds is a nine-track album that includes collaborations with rappers, NLE Choppa, 2Rare and Wayne, the latter on a single with Lil Wayne, “Came Out A Beast,”

Johnson, a junior point guard for LSU, said that being in the studio with an icon like Wayne was an out-of-body experience.

“Working with Lil Wayne on ‘Came Out a Beast’ was a surreal experience. His energy and talent pushed me to new heights.”

Her dreams of working with Lil Wayne finally came to fruition when Johnson met with the “Lolipop” rapper at the 2023 Essence Fest in New Orleans.

This current album was named Best of Both Worlds because it is a fusion of both of Johnson’s loves — rap and basketball.

“I’ve love combining my two talents. Best of Both Worlds shows you don’t have to choose one path—you can excel in multiple arenas. This project reflects who I am — a basketball player, a rapper, and someone who refuses to be put in a box. I hope my fans can feel the passion and dedication I’ve poured into every song,” Flau’jae said.