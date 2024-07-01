4-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala gives 1 key to life to future athletes

Former NBA player and four-time champion Andre Iguodala has long been a beacon of inspiration for the youth in his community. Beyond his basketball achievements, Iguodala attributes much of his personal development and character to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, an organization he credits with having a profound impact on his life.

In May 2024, Iguodala was inducted into the BGCA Alumni Hall of Fame, and he spoke with rolling out, giving advice to younger athletes and what the BGCA did for him.

What advice would you give to the younger generation?

Get outside and play — and get to the Boys & Girls Club and play. You realize that those are the fun years of life. You start getting those big bills in the mail, and you look back and say, “When did [I]have fun?” Make the most of your childhood, make the most of your youth and have fun. Continue to build with one another and understand you’re going to have a squabble with your friends, but these are the relationships that will last a lifetime.

How did the Boys & Girls Clubs of America affect your life?

It was my safe haven. It was the place that I looked forward to going to; it was the place where I looked forward to seeing my friends; it was a place where I had a lot of learning experiences and learning how to grow up as a preteen. Obviously, sports played a large role in confidence, accountability, teamwork and sportsmanship. We had some great role models there guiding us and leading us on to the next chapter of our lives — which was around middle school and high school — and it was a great community. We were able to be ourselves, grow with one another and be vulnerable towards one another. [At] the Boys & Girls Club, you have so many amazing memories of how you grew up, and it shapes who you can become — and I had many, many amazing experiences.

How did it feel to be inducted with people such as Allen Iverson and Al Roker?

All the success that you have, you become numb to it. [However], I think, if you look back in 10 years and you see the great names that you’re surrounded with and you’re in their presence, it means a lot. Allen Iverson — I grew up watching him and he became my teammate. Al Roker — every morning before school, just checking the weather and understanding what’s going on and what Good Morning America means to our country to inform us on what’s going on. When you put it into perspective, it’s a great honor.