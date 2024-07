Domani Harris has successfully created his lane outside of his famous father. The son of rap mogul Clifford “T.I.” Harris Jr. was bestowed the New Developing Artist of the Year award at the inaugural ICE (Imperial Crown of Excellence) Medal of Honor gala in Atlanta. The soiree was held by the Black American Music Association, whose founder is iconic music promoter Michael Mauldin, the father of legendary producer Jermaine Dupri.