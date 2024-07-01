Kanye West’s wife accused of sending adult videos to an employee

Kanye West‘s wife is being accused of sending adult videos to an employee that were accessible to minors.

The scandal-ridden rapper — who has famously been dropped from a slew of major deals following his anti-Semitic outbursts — is facing yet another legal challenge. He and his former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos are defendants in the latest lawsuit.

In April, West made headlines by announcing the launch of Yeezy Porn, his venture into the adult film industry. His partner Bianca Censori allegedly sent a worker a file-sharing link containing explicit content.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, minors working on the project were inadvertently exposed to the adult videos while developing West’s pornography app, though Censori herself is not named as a defendant.

The lawsuit also alleges instances of “forced labor and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment” toward employees involved in the launch of the YZYVSN streaming service app, aimed at competing with platforms like Qobuz, Tidal, Spotify and Apple Music. Employees reportedly endured harsh conditions and were referred to as “new slaves.”

The legal papers describe how West and Yiannopoulos hired an international developer group, which included underage teens as young as 14. The team primarily communicated through digital platforms like Discord, Zoom and Slack.

In April, Yiannopoulos allegedly promised $120,000 to the developer group upon completing the app, contingent upon their acceptance of the work conditions without complaint. However, tensions escalated as employees were pressured into signing nondisclosure agreements under threat of dismissal and withheld pay.

“Minor developers were also required to sign ‘volunteer’ agreements,” the lawsuit claims, according to TMZ. Additionally, the suit accuses White managers within the company of using discriminatory language based on age, race, gender, sexual orientation and national origin.

One incident highlighted in the documents involves Yiannopoulos sending a chat message containing a black or brown skin emoji to an African American team member, alongside derogatory remarks directed at a younger worker.

Employees allegedly endured bullying tactics that included unpaid overtime and sleep deprivation, prompting the lawsuit to seek damages for emotional distress, unpaid wages and overtime pay.